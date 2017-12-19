loading.........

Toronto, Dec 5, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation ( TSE:WRN ) ( NYSE:WRN ). Mr. Martin chats with Dr. West-Sells at Mines and Money London about the extension of Rio Tinto's rights at the Casino Project in the Yukon Territory.



The Casino Project hosts approximately 7.6 billion pounds of copper as well as 14.5 million ounces of gold, one of the largest projects of its kind held by a junior mining company.



Major Mining Operator Rio Tinto Canada made a $25.6 million dollar strategic investment to advance the company's Casino Project in the Yukon. What are the implications of this extension?



To listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/XF6IY56W



*To view the announcement, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EW0UN344





About Western Copper and Gold Corporation





Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.