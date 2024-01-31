  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  Western Copper and Gold Corporation Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Financial General#Mining#Gold#Copper
loading.........
 

Malibu, CA, Jan 31, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report with speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (googlechartNYSE:WRN) (googlechartTSE:WRN).

Dr.Well-Sells delves into the fundamentals currently in place ahead of an expected boost in copper prices and why WRN may be well positioned for a number of factors to benefit from it.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/4U6ERE0L


About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

https://twitter.com/ellismartinrprt https://www.facebook.com/EllisMartinRprt https://www.youtube.com/user/opportunityshow https://www.linkedin.com/in/ellis-martin-5556ba2 abnnewswire.com 



About Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold CorporationWestern Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

http://twitter.com/#!/westernCuandAu https://www.facebook.com/WesternCopperandGold https://www.linkedin.com/company/western-copper-and-gold abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Phone: +1 604 684 9497
Fax: +1 604 669 2926
Email: info@westerncopperandgold.com


Related Companies
Western Copper and Gold Corporation
The Ellis Martin Report en de 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

#Financial General#Mining#Gold#Copper

RELATED VIDEO

  • Ellis Martin Report: QuantaSing Group Limited's (NASDAQ:QSG) Dong "Tim" Xie - The Largest Service Provider in China's Online Adult Learning and Personal Interest Market
  • Ellis Martin Report: Getchell Gold Corp.'s (CNSX:GTCH) Mike Sieb - 2 Million Ounces of Gold and Counting at the Fondaway Canyon Project in Nevada
  • Ellis Martin Report: Oroco Resource Corp.'s (CVE:OCO) Adam Smith - 2023 in Review with a Positive Outlook for 2024
  • Ellis Martin Report: Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) Refining #Lithium in Quebec, Canada for North America with Alex Hanley

    • The Ellis Martin Report


    Read More About The Ellis Martin Report

    Western Copper and Gold Corporation


    Read More About Western Copper and Gold Corporation