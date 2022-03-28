Malibu, CA, Mar 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation, ( TSE:WRN ) ( NYSE:WRN ). Mr. Martin chats with Dr. West-Sells discussing recent very positive drill results from copper/gold assays.Visit with Western Copper and Gold's Dr. Paul West-Sells and Ellis Martin at the 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas March 30-31, 2022.Accredited Investors Register here:To listen to the Interview, please visit:About Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.