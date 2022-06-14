loading.........

Malibu, CA, July 11, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Scott Petsel, President of Metallic Minerals ( CVE:MMG )( OTCMKTS:MMNGF ). Mr. Petsel comments on the potentially positive implications for Metallic from the acquisition of neighboring Alexco Silver ( NYSE:AXU ) by Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL ). He also updates our audience on both the Keno Silver and La Plata Projects.To listen to the Interview, please visit:About Metallic Minerals Corp.

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG)(OTCMKTS:MMNGF) is a growth stage exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold projects within under explored districts proven to produce top-tier assets. The company's objective is to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing probability of long-term success. Their core Keno Silver project is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region which has produced over 200 million ounces of silver and currently hosts one of the world's highest-grade silver resources.

Metallic's La Plata silver-gold-copper project is located in the high-grade La Plata district of the prolific Colorado Mineral Belt. The company is also building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike Gold District. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration.