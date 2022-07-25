loading.........
Malibu, CA, July 25, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Blaine Monaghan, the President and CEO of Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:PEXZF)(CVE:PEX) as the company is undergoing the largest ever drill program at the Kliyul Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in north-central British Columbia, Canada with a planned 6000mt program using two diamond drill rigs.
About Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc's Kemess mine. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge will continue to search for projects that offer discovery opportunity in our regions of expertise.
