Malibu, CA, Oct 27, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Blaine Monaghan, the President and CEO of Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd (PEXZF:OTCMKTS) (CVE:PEX) as the company is pleased to announce that it has intersected 497.2 M of .66% copper equivalent or 0.96 G/T gold equivalent, including 107.2 M of 1.41% copper equivalent or 2.04 G/T gold from it's RPD Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia. Mr. Monaghan brings our listening audience up to date on its projects in BC, Canada.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2L9XU77G


About Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc's Kemess mine. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge will continue to search for projects that offer discovery opportunity in our regions of expertise.

   


Contact
Blaine Monaghan
President and CEO
T: +1 (604) 687-4951
E: bmonaghan@pacificridgeexploration.com
W: www.pacificridgeexploration.com



Link: Ellis Martin Report: Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd (CVE:PEX) Intersects High Grade Copper Equivalent at its RPD Copper-Gold Project

