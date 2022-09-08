Malibu, CA, Oct 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Blaine Monaghan, the President and CEO of Pacific Ridge Exploration (PEXZF:OTCMKTS)(CVE:PEX) as the company is pleased to announce that it has completed the 2022 diamond drill program at the Kliyul copper-gold porphyry project ("Kliyul" or "Project"), located in the prolific Quesnel Trough in northcentral British Columbia.
The Company completed 7014.7 m of drilling in 12 holes, the largest ever drill program at the Project, and successfully expanded the known Kliyul porphyry copper-gold footprint. Mr. Monaghan brings our listening audience up to date on its projects in British Columbia, Canada.
About Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc's Kemess mine. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge will continue to search for projects that offer discovery opportunity in our regions of expertise.
