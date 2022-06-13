  
Malibu, CA, Aug 2, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a Discussion with Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp (CVE:KDK)(OTCMKTS:KDKCF) (FRA:5DD1) as the company is in the midst of an ongoing drill program at the MPD Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

Drill results expected soon!

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/111245/kdk


About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.

The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.

Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.

    


Contact
Nancy Curry
VP Corporate Development
E: ncurry@kodiakcoppercorp.com
T: +1 (604) 646-8362


