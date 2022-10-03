  
MetalsFinancial GeneralMiningGoldCopper
loading.........
 

Malibu, CA, Nov 7, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp (CVE:KDK) (KDKCF:OTCMKTS) (5DD1:FRA) as we review how the company is prepared for further exploration in 2023 at the MPD Copper Gold Porphyry Project in Canada's British Columbia. Why should one consider Kodiak as a potential investment opportunity?

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/848435XE


About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.

The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.

Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.

    


Contact
Nancy Curry
VP Corporate Development
E: ncurry@kodiakcoppercorp.com
T: +1-604-646-8362


Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report   
Kodiak Copper Corp.              

ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 578) 
Related Industry Topics:

MetalsFinancial GeneralMiningGoldCopper

RELATED VIDEO

Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources Ltd (CVE:ROCK) Intersects Shallow, High-Grade Mineralization including 2.32% CuEq over 15.75m at the Knife Lake Copper ProjectEllis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Corporation's (TSE:WRN) Dr. Paul West-Sells Speaks about Rio Tinto's Investment and What It Could MeanEllis Martin Report: Steppe Gold Ltd (TSE:STGO) Reports 28% Increase in Gold ProductionEllis Martin Report: Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd (CVE:PEX) Intersects High Grade Copper Equivalent at its RPD Copper-Gold Project

Kodiak Copper Corp.


Read More

The Ellis Martin Report


Read More