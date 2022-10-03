Malibu, CA, Nov 7, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp (CVE:KDK) (KDKCF:OTCMKTS) (5DD1:FRA) as we review how the company is prepared for further exploration in 2023 at the MPD Copper Gold Porphyry Project in Canada's British Columbia. Why should one consider Kodiak as a potential investment opportunity?
To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/848435XE
About Kodiak Copper Corp.
Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.
The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.
Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.
The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.
