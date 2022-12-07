  
Vancouver, Dec 15, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin report we speak with CEO Claudia Tornquist of Kodiak Copper Corp. (KDKCF:OTCMKTS) (CVE:KDK) as we close out 2023 with a highly successful 26,000 meter plus drill program at the MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in southern British Columbia, Canada, with more to come in 2023 as the company is well financed for continued aggressive exploration.

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.

The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.

Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.

    


