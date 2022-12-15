loading.........

Vancouver, Feb 2, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we visit with CEO Claudia Tornquist of Kodiak Copper Corp ( CVE:KDK ) ( KDKCF:OTCMKTS ) ( 5DD1:FRA ) as the company reports additional drill results from the Gate and Prime Zones in British Columbia.



Kodiak Copper Corp. reports further results from the recently completed 2022 drill program of over 26,000 metres at the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia.



Assay results reported herein extend the Prime mineralized envelope from bedrock surface to 780 metres depth, confirm the continuity of mineralization within the Prime and Gate Zones, and demonstrate the potential to expand copper-gold mineralization at depth and outward from Gate.



Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "These results provide further proof of the extensive mineralized envelope associated with the Gate/Prime porphyry system which continues to grow and show strong continuity of mineralization. With copper prices rallying and long-term fundamental as strong as ever, there couldn't be a better time to advance a copper porphyry project, particularly one located in a safe jurisdiction and an established mining district with existing infrastructure like Kodiak's MPD project. Preparations are already under way for another substantial drill program in 2023 which will kick off later in Q1 and test several prospective targets at MPD such as the Dillard, Man, Blue, 1516 and Beyer Zones."



Highlights



MPD-22-018 intersected both the Prime Zone in the near-surface, and the Gate Zone at depth. The Gate Zone portion intersected 177 metres of 0.32% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au and 1.13 g/t Ag (0.41% CuEq) within 358 metres of 0.25% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, and 0.82 g/t Ag (0.31% CuEq). The upper Prime Zone intercept returned 156 meters of 0.14 % Cu, 0.10 g/t Au and 1.03 g/t Ag (0.22% CuEq).



MPD-22-031 tested the north end of the copper-in-soil anomaly at the Prime Zone and intersected shallow mineralization beginning at only 33 metres depth. The drill hole returned 117 metres of 0.19% Cu, 0.23 g/t Au and 1.34 g/t Ag (0.36% CuEq) within 344 metres of 0.12% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au and 0.84 g/t Ag (0.22% CuEq).



MPD-22-020 was the deepest hole drilled at Prime and intersected 60 metres of 0.17% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au and 1.20 g/t Ag (0.40% CuEq) within 501 metres of 0.07% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au and 0.49 g/t Ag (0.14% CuEq).



Results to date have confirmed porphyry-related alteration and copper-gold-silver mineralization at Prime with 200 metres width and 400 metres of strike, which has now been extended from near-surface down to 780 metres depth.



Drilling results continue to demonstrate that the Gate and Prime Zone mineralized envelopes are open to extension with further drilling.



Preparations are ongoing for another large exploration program at MPD testing multiple targets in 2023. Field operations are planned to commence in Q1. High priority targets include historically drilled zones in the Dillard, Man and Axe areas, as well as the recently discovered Beyer high-grade gold-silver zone, and the Blue copper-gold target which has been newly defined through Kodiak's prospecting and geochemical work. Further new targets are being generated and refined across the MPD property.



The 2022 MPD program drilled over 26,000 metres in 41 holes and included regional exploration comprised of sizeable geophysical and geochemical surveys in prospective areas. The Company will continue to report on the 2022 work.



To listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/URCS8D00





About Kodiak Copper Corp.



Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.



The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.



Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.



The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.