Malibu, CA, Feb 13, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for an interview with Bruce Durham, the CEO and Director of York Harbour Metals Inc. (CVE:YORK) (YORKF:OTCMKTS) (5DE0:FRA). York Harbour Metals is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a past producing mine located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland.

The Company has core drilled approximately 19,260 metres since July 2021 to confirm and extend the footprint of the high-grade copper-zinc mineralization within the Main Mine area.

York Harbour plans to continue core drilling to test known volcanogenic massive sulphide targets within the expanded Main Mine area. Mr. Durham is a geologist with more than 40 years in the junior resource industry including mandates in corporate management, project development and exploration project management.

In this interview we discuss the exceptional copper grade of the York Harbour Copper-Zinc Silver Project as well as the history of mining in the province.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/4A23X9TL


About York Harbour Metals Inc

York Harbour Metals IncYork Harbour Metals Inc. (CVE:YORK) (OTCMKTS:YORKF) (FRA:5DE0) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour high-grade Copper-Zinc Project that includes a past-producing mine situated approximately 27 km west-northwest of Corner Brook, Newfoundland. The Company has core drilled approximately 19,260 metres since July 2021 to confirm and extend the footprint of the high-grade copper-zinc mineralization within the Main Mine area. The Company plans to continue core drilling to test known volcanogenic massive sulphide targets within the expanded Main Mine area. Drilling is also planned to test targets interpreted from the recently completed Induced Polarization geophysical survey that covered much of the property and that has confirmed the exploration potential of the Main Mine area as well as the potential for similar mineralization to occur in the No. 4 Brook, Pinnacle Pond, and the Sea-Level adit mineral showing areas.

    


T: +1-778-302-2257
E: andrew@yorkharbourmetals.com
W: www.yorkharbourmetals.com


