Malibu, CA, Feb 13, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for an interview with Bruce Durham, the CEO and Director of York Harbour Metals Inc. ( CVE:YORK ) ( YORKF:OTCMKTS ) ( 5DE0:FRA ). York Harbour Metals is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a past producing mine located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland.



The Company has core drilled approximately 19,260 metres since July 2021 to confirm and extend the footprint of the high-grade copper-zinc mineralization within the Main Mine area.



York Harbour plans to continue core drilling to test known volcanogenic massive sulphide targets within the expanded Main Mine area. Mr. Durham is a geologist with more than 40 years in the junior resource industry including mandates in corporate management, project development and exploration project management.



In this interview we discuss the exceptional copper grade of the York Harbour Copper-Zinc Silver Project as well as the history of mining in the province.



To listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/4A23X9TL





About The Ellis Martin Report





The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

About York Harbour Metals Inc

