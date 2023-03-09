loading.........

Malibu, CA, Mar 9, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - This segment of the Ellis Martin Report is sponsored by York Harbour Metals Inc. ( CVE:YORK ) ( YORKF:OTCMKTS ).



York Harbour Metals is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a past producing mine located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland. York Harbour has cored drilled approximately 19,260 Metres since July 2021 to confirm and extend the footprint of the project.



Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with John Feneck, the President of the Feneck Consulting Group. John has worked in financial services for 28 years as a wholesaler, portfolio manager, analyst and consultant to financial advisors. He also works as a consultant to the commodities sector, with a focus on metals and mining.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/E9GLZ541





