Malibu, CA, Oct 18, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report. we visit with Thomas Abraham-James, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Pulsar Helium Inc ( CVE:PLSR ) ( Y3K:FRA ). The company recently signed a lease for additional mineral rights and completed its seismic survey at the Topaz Helium Project in Minnesota.



Thomas, a geologist by trade, studied Geology and Earth Sciences at The Australian National University. He's a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, of the Geological Society of London and the Society of Economic Geologists.



He's a former managing director of Helium One Global Ltd ( LON:HE1 ), and founder and former CEO of Longland Resources Ltd.



About Pulsar Helium Inc.





Pulsar Helium Inc. (CVE:PLSR) (FRA:Y3K) has a portfolio that consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

