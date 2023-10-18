  Pulsar Helium Inc. Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Financial General#Mining#Gold#Copper
loading.........
 

Malibu, CA, Oct 18, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report. we visit with Thomas Abraham-James, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Pulsar Helium Inc (googlechartCVE:PLSR) (googlechartY3K:FRA). The company recently signed a lease for additional mineral rights and completed its seismic survey at the Topaz Helium Project in Minnesota.

Thomas, a geologist by trade, studied Geology and Earth Sciences at The Australian National University. He's a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, of the Geological Society of London and the Society of Economic Geologists.

He's a former managing director of Helium One Global Ltd (googlechartLON:HE1), and founder and former CEO of Longland Resources Ltd.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/5H559GEW


About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. (CVE:PLSR) (FRA:Y3K) has a portfolio that consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. 

https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc abnnewswire.com 



About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

https://twitter.com/ellismartinrprt https://www.facebook.com/EllisMartinRprt https://www.youtube.com/user/opportunityshow https://www.linkedin.com/in/ellis-martin-5556ba2 abnnewswire.com 


Contact
T: +1-604-599-0310
W: www.pulsarhelium.com



Link: Ellis Martin Report: Pulsar Helium Inc.'s (CVE:PLSR) CEO Thomas Abraham-James: Expanding Helium Footprint at the Topaz Project in Minnesota

Related Companies
The Ellis Martin Report en de 
Pulsar Helium Inc.
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 423) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Financial General#Mining#Gold#Copper

RELATED VIDEO

  • Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) Identities Significant From-Surface Copper at West Zone
  • Ellis Martin Report: OROCO Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Co-Founder Adam Smith: On the Copper Road with an 8 Billion Pound Copper Project in Mexico
  • Ellis Martin Report with TONIX Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.'s (NASDAQ:TNXP) Dr Seth Lederman
  • Ellis Martin Report: Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) Iggy Tan: Solid State Efficient Sodium Chloride (Salt) Batteries, Changing the Lithium Ion Battery Dynamic for Grid Energy Storage

    • The Ellis Martin Report


    Read More About The Ellis Martin Report