Malibu, CA, Dec 7, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Thomas Abraham-Janes, President and CEO of Pulsar Helium Inc. ( CVE:PLSR ). The company just announced positive seismic survey results setting the stage for an upcoming appraisal well.



A significant and district shear wave velocity anomaly (velocity decrease) has been identified at the same depth (543 meters) where gas containing 10.5% helium was encountered in the LOD-6 discovery well. This dataset provides crucial, high-fidelity comprehension in relation to the gas reservoir geometry and potential size, substantiating existing findings.



Pulsar Helium Inc. (CVE:PLSR) (FRA:Y3K) has a portfolio that consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

