Malibu, CA, Feb 24, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of Money Talk Radio with Ellis Martin, we catch up- with Mike Sieb, CEO of sponsor Getchell Gold Corp. ( CNSX:GTCH ) ( GGLDF:OTCMKTS ) ( GGA1:FRA ). The company is beginning its 2025 drilling season, looking to increase their resource in a potential district size gold play, in a market that is positioning itself to run.



Getchell Gold Corp. Files Robust Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV



Getchell Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that the technical report titled The Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Getchell Gold Corp. Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA, ("PEA") has been filed and is available on SEDAR. The PEA outlines an open pit mining and conventional 8,000 tonne per day ("tpd") milling operation with an initial planned mine life of approximately 10.5 years. The PEA contemplates the production and sale of a high-grade concentrate to a local 3rd party refinery for pressure oxidation or roasting followed by cyanidation to produce dore.



PEA Highlights



Strong Project Economics



$546 million pre-tax net present value discounted at 10% ("NPV10%") and a 51.2% pre-tax internal rate of return ("IRR"), $474 million after-tax NPV10% and a 46.7% after-tax IRR at a gold price of 2,250/troy ounce ("oz").



Initial capital costs estimated at $226.5 million (including a 20% contingency), with a short pre-tax payback of 3.1 years.



1.23 million ounces gold recovered over a 10.5-year life-of-mine ("LOM") with average annual gold production of 117,300 ounces.



LOM strip ratio of 4.7 to 1, mined grade of 1.50 g/t Au (0.048 oz/tonne) and estimated gold recovery to concentrate of 84%.



LOM operating costs estimated at $875/oz of gold produced, cash costs estimated at $1,189/oz of produced gold.



Marketable High-Grade Concentrate



Metallurgical test work has demonstrated the amenability of the mineralized material to conventional flotation and the generation of a low mass pull, high grade concentrate.



Multi-element analysis of the rougher concentrate indicates that deleterious elements are not in sufficient quantity to negatively impact the sale of concentrates, and the concentrate should be readily marketable to 3rd party smelters or pressure oxidation facilities.



Significant Growth Potential



The scope of the PEA was limited to the Main open pit mineral resource in the Central Area of the Project, a 1 km square area, that excludes approximately 15% of the Project's current mineral resources and represents only a portion of the largely underexplored 7 km long east-west gold corridor.



All deposits and target zones remain open along strike and at depth, with significant potential for resource expansion.



"This PEA readily demonstrates the potential for a robust economic open pit mining operation at Fondaway Canyon. In addition, there remain multiple avenues to pursue in 2025 to further improve the economics beyond the current enviable level. There is significant potential to increase the mineral resource within and beyond the current minable shape and to optimize the mining and processing of the gold." stated Mike Sieb, President.



"I have been a committed supporter of the Company for over a decade and a firm believer of the considerable potential of the Fondaway Canyon gold project since acquiring the rights to it in 2020. Our years of effort have been rewarded, and I am elated as to the potential valuation of the mining operation revealed in this PEA as well as the incredible upside for Getchell Gold Corp. and its shareholders that remains to be realized." stated Bob Bass, Chairman.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/Q04VJCJN





About Getchell Gold Corp.





Getchell Gold Corp. is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the (CNSX:GTCH) and (OTCMKTS:GGLDF). Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

