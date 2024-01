loading.........

Malibu, CA, Jan 16, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Mike Sieb, President of Getchell Gold Corp. ( CNSX:GTCH ) ( GGLDF:OTCMKTS )



Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. To date the company has defined at its Fondaway Canyon project an indicated and inferred resource of over 2 million ounces of gold...and that may be just the beginning. Mike Sieb is a senior executive with over 30 years of strong corporate and project management experience in international mining and exploration across multiple commodities and jurisdictions.



Getchell Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that the Company has delivered the final US$1.6 million earn-in option cash payment and US$1 million share issuance to acquire a 100% interest in the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock gold properties located in Nevada.



"The 100% acquisition of the Fondaway Canyon gold project is a major milestone event for the Company." Bill Wagener, Chairman and CEO, commented. "The Fondaway Canyon project has been an eye opener from day one with every drill hole, over three drill campaigns in the Central area, contributing to a doubling of an already sizable historic resource. The closing of this acquisition serves as an immediate injection of significant value into the Company, and considering that the gold mineralization remains open in most directions, adds an indeterminate amount of future potential value waiting to be discovered."



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/15M9ALL6





About Getchell Gold Corp.





Getchell Gold Corp. is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the (CNSX:GTCH) and (OTCMKTS:GGLDF). Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Related Companies