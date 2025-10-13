RML INVITED TO BRIEF AUSTRALIAN AMBASSADOR AHEAD OF PRIME MINISTER'S MEETING WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP



Adelaide, Oct 13, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to report that it has received an official request from His Excellency, The Hon Dr Kevin Rudd AC, the Australian Ambassador to the United States, to provide a briefing on its Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project ("Horse Heaven") in Idaho U.S., ahead of the upcoming meeting between Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese and US President Donald Trump in Washington DC on Thursday, 20 October 2025.



Highlights



RML requested by Australian Ambassador to the U.S., His Excellency, The Hon Dr Kevin Rudd AC, to provide a briefing from the Company on the Horse Heaven Project in Idaho ahead of the upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Donald Trump in Washington DC on Thursday, 20 October 2025.



The Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project in Idaho U.S. hosts multi-commodity prospectivity all of which are listed on the U.S. Critical Minerals List.



Located adjacent to Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Antimony & Gold Mine (PPTA.NAS, ~A$3 billion market cap), Horse Heaven is well positioned to benefit from a strategic partnership between Australia and the U.S. that support domestic supply chains as the U.S. remains heavily reliant on imported antimony.



The inclusion of Horse Heaven as part of the requested formal briefing, reflects growing recognition of Australian expertise in advancing secure, responsible mineral supply chains.



Horse Heaven will be a significant player in President Trump's effort to establish a domestic supply of Antimony to support the defence industry.



RML continues to advance exploration and development programs at Horse Heaven, with the aim of positioning the Company as a key participant in the U.S. aim to secure onshore supply of critical minerals.



RML has completed a comprehensive dossier and submitted to the Australian embassy in Washington DC and to His Excellency, The Hon Dr Kevin Rudd AC.



The Company has been asked to provide an update on the status of Horse Heaven, including the size of the project and prospective expansion plans as part of Australia's strategic engagement with the U.S.



RML's CEO of U.S. Operations, Craig Lindsay, commented:



"Resolution Minerals appreciates the opportunity to brief Ambassador Rudd on the Horse Heaven Project ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Washington."



"Horse Heaven is a significant Australian-led project in the United States, with historical and potential future production of gold, antimony and tungsten, which are all critical to industrial and defence applications. The briefing reflects the constructive cooperation between Australia and the U.S. on the development of secure, transparent critical mineral supply chains."



"We look forward to contributing to this dialogue and providing an update on our progress of our work in Idaho."



U.S Strategic Engagement to Boost Domestic Supply of Critical Minerals with Australia Requested by Dr. Kevin Rudd, the Company has been asked to provide information on the Horse Heaven Project to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ahead of his meeting with President Trump, where critical minerals and strategic cooperation are set to be key points of discussion.



1. Summary of Horse Heaven



2. Update on Status of the Project



3. Size and importance of the Project



4. The value of the Mineral Resource



5. Prospective development and expansion plans for Horse Heaven



The Australian Government's engagement with the Horse Heaven Project marks a notable advancement for the Company. This involvement reinforces the Project's relevance to America's critical minerals supply chain.



Horse Heaven is adjacent to the large Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) Stibnite Gold Project and has both historical production and high potential for future development, with recent drilling commencing to confirm and expand historical findings. Maverick Springs continues to be recognised by both Australian and U.S. authorities for its potential contribution to U.S. domestic supply superiority.



Resolution Minerals commends the Australian Government for its continued leadership in fostering cooperation with the United States on critical minerals and welcomes the opportunity for ongoing collaboration with the Horse Heaven Project. Resolution Minerals will continue to keep the market informed as its U.S. operations progress.



Antimony and Tungsten



Antimony and Tungsten, both part of the 2025 Draft List of Critical Minerals created by the Department of the Interior, are crucial for defence and technology, playing key roles in modern military and advanced technological infrastructure.



The U.S. Government is advancing critical minerals projects through expedited permitting, dedicated grant programs, and equity participation, due to the immense supply chain dependencies of Antinomy and Tungsten, underscoring the strategic value of domestic production of these critical minerals. These measures aim to speed project development, safeguard supply chains, and reinforce the global position of the U.S and its partners like Australia in the critical minerals sector.



Horse Heaven Project



The Horse Heaven Project comprises 729 federal lode mining claims covering over 14,580 acres and is home to a number of past-producing Antimony, Tungsten and Gold mines. The project has several high-priority target areas, including the Golden Gate & Antimony Ridge prospects. Shallow historical drilling has confirmed mineralisation from surface.



The Project is close to the town of Cascade, Idaho, and important infrastructure, which is being upgraded to support the development of the Stibnite Mine.



Horse Heaven shares its eastern boundary with Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Gold Project. Due to its high grade and low strip ratio, Stibnite is set to become one of the largest high-grade, lowcost gold mines in the USA and the only domestic source of antimony. Stibnite boasts significant Measured & Indicated gold reserves, with antimony and tungsten being "by-products".



It also has a solid history of gold antimony production, having yielded over 980,000oz of gold, 13.5M pounds of tungsten, and 88M pounds of antimony at Stibnite during WWII and the Korean War, accounting for 90% of total U.S. antimony production at the time.



Next Steps



The Phase 1 drilling campaign at Horse Heaving has been completed and the Company looks forward to releasing the results as they become available.



In addition, the Company is deploying a multiprong exploration program, with results expected from other programs, including but not limited to. a stream sediment program, and ongoing mapping and rock chip programs, which will be released to market as soon as available.



