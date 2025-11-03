SIGNIFICANT GOLD DISCOVERIES CONTINUE AT GOLDEN GATE - DRILLING HITS 253.0m @ 1.5 G/T AU FROM SURFACE AND OPEN IN ALL DIRECTIONS ENDING IN MINERALISATION



Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate

Adelaide, Nov 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) reports that its maiden drill program at its 100% owned Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-TungstenSilver Project ("Horse Heaven" or the "Project"), Idaho, USA (Figure 1) has delivered additional broad intervals of near-surface gold mineralisation at Golden Gate Prospect.



Highlights



Golden Gate now has reported results for three diamond holes from surface, all ending in gold mineralisation, confirming a large, open intrusion-related gold system. The two most recent holes include:



o HH-GG25-003C: Down hole interval of 253.0m @ 1.50 g/t gold from surface to 253.0m (open ended), including:



- 111.9m @ 2.31 g/t gold from 130.5m and 18.3m @ 3.98 g/t gold from 149.4m (with the highest assay result of 5.91 g/t gold over a down hole width of 1.5m)



o HH-GG25-002C: Down hole interval of 265.2m @ 0.60 g/t gold from surface to 265.2m (open ended), including 89.9m @ 1.15g/t gold from 121.9m.



On 28 October 2025, the Company reported a down hole interval of 189.2m @ 1.30 g/t Au from 34m, ending in mineralisation, in HH-GG25-001C, including:



o Down hole interval of 12.9m @ 2.32 g/t Au from 94.4m; and



o Down hole interval of 70.8m @ 2.24 g/t Au from 128.8m.



These results demonstrate the continuous potential for a large intrusive-hosted gold system with geology, sulphides and alteration similar to the Stibnite gold-antimony deposit, only ~16km away.



Multiple near-term catalysts include:



o A Reverse Circulation drill rig is being mobilised to Golden Gate to immediately follow-up on the results of the first three holes.



o Assay batch results from 7 additional oriented Core holes of the Phase-1 program (including bottom of HH-GG25-001C) to be released progressively over the following months.



RML's Horse Heaven project is strategically located in a district central to domestic critical mineral supply chains (gold-antimony-tungsten-silver), all aligned with the U.S. government priorities.



RML's CEO of US Operations, Craig Lindsay, commented on the discovery:



"Following up our first hole with even stronger results from holes 2 and 3 is an exceptional outcome for the Golden Gate prospect.



These results confirm that Golden Gate hosts a large, robust gold system with all holes returning broad gold mineralisation from surface and finishing in mineralisation. That level of continuity and consistency is extremely rare this early in a program and highlights the potential scale and our belief that Golden Gate has all the hallmarks of a significant intrusiverelated gold deposit, comparable to the major systems seen elsewhere in the district, including Perpetua's Stibnite, which is only 16km away.



With multiple targets still to test across the broader Horse Heaven Project, including Antimony Ridge, our confidence continues to grow that we're on the verge of uncovering a truly districtscale gold system with complementary known tungsten and antimony mineralisation."



Assay results have now been received for drill holes HH-GG25-002C and HH-GG25-003C, which, together with previously announced HH-GG25-001C, confirm continuity of strong gold mineralisation from surface across multiple holes. HH-GG25-002C and HH-GG25-001C were drilled as fan holes from the same platform, while HH-GG25-003C, located ~75m northeast, successfully extended the mineralisation system along strike.



As seen in recently reported hole HH-GG25-001C, gold mineralisation in the second and third holes is believed to be associated with pyrite and arsenopyrite, which are evident throughout the holes, supporting an Intrusion-Related Gold System model.



Significant down hole intersections of gold mineralisation include:



HH-GG25-003C:



253.0m at 1.50 g/t gold from surface to 253.0m (open ended), including:



o 45.7m at 1.88g/t gold from 71.6m; and



o 111.9m at 2.31 g/t gold from 130.5m; including:



- 18.3m @ 3.98 g/t gold from 149.4m



- This interval also has the highest assay result to date of 5.91 g/t gold over a down hole width of 1.5m.



HH-GG25-002C:



265.2m @ 0.60 g/t gold from surface to 265.2m (open ended), including:



o 89.9m @ 1.15g/t gold from 121.9m.



In both drill holes the gold mineralisation is open-ended at end-of-hole, therefore in both instances, open at depth.



Next Steps



Horse Heaven continues to emerge as a large-scale, multi commodity project prospective for gold, antimony, silver, and tungsten. With the recent discovery at Golden Gate, Resolution is advancing a dual-track strategy tracking gold exploration and resource definition while simultaneously progressing other commodity pathways to capture critical minerals opportunities.



Project Wide



The Company is nearing completion of a project-wide stream sediment program designed to refine drill targeting across the broader Horse Heaven tenure. Once assay results have been received and interpreted, the Company will release the outcomes and integrate them into the next phase of the regional exploration program.



Antimony Ridge



The Company is applying for a drill permit for a large drill program to test deep extensions of the extensive shallow antimony mineralisation known at Antimony Ridge. A man-portable drill rig was trialled at Antimony Ridge. Results are pending.



The Company is also currently collecting representative samples of stibnite-silica vein mineralisation from exposures at Antimony Ridge. These samples will be used to conduct initial metallurgical test work and mineralisation characterisation studies.



Golden Gate



As an immediate follow-up to the gold mineralisation of HH-GG25-001C, and now, further bolstered by the results of HH-GG25-002C and HH-GG25-003C, the Company is mobilising a reverse circulation ("RC") drill rig to expand our drill footprint within the current drill permit allowance.



