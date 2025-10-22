

Investor Update: RML Team In Washington

Sydney, Oct 22, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - After briefing the Australian Ambassador, Kevin Rudd, about the Horse Heaven Antimony Tungsten Project last week, members of the Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) ( NC3:FRA ) team flew to Washington, DC, to attend an event at the Australian Embassy. This coincided with the landmark US$8.5 billion Critical Minerals Framework Agreement between Australia and the U.S., aimed at strengthening supply chains and reducing China's dominance in the sector.



RML's CEO of USA Operations, Craig Lindsay, reflected on the event:



"I had the pleasure of attending a luncheon in Washington, DC today hosted by Ambassador Kevin Rudd in honor of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's official visit to the United States. The visit coincides with the announcement of a landmark US$8.5 billion Critical Minerals Framework Agreement between Australia and the U.S., aimed at strengthening critical mineral supply chains and reducing reliance on China's dominant position in the sector. A detailed and insightful analysis of the agreement has been prepared by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and is available below.



Ambassador Rudd served as a superb Master of Ceremonies, and was rightly acknowledged by Prime Minister Albanese for his instrumental role in advancing the agreement-a process initiated under a prior U.S. administration and significantly accelerated under the Trump Administration.



Prime Minister Albanese emphasised the enduring alliance between Australia and the United States, highlighting Australia's global leadership in the mining sector, with BHP marking its 140th anniversary in 2025 as a prime example.



U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum echoed these sentiments, speaking to the deep and strategic ties between the two nations. He also underlined the Trump Administration's commitment to strengthening domestic resource development. One of his standout remarks: "Innovation over regulation"-a message that resonated across industries. He closed his speech on a high note: "Mine, baby, mine!"



It was incredibly refreshing to hear such enthusiastic support for the extractive industries, and heartening to see Australia and the United States working in close partnership to tackle the growing critical minerals and rare earths supply challenges facing Western economies.



A special thanks to the team at the Australian Embassy in Washington for organising a sold-out, first-class event that was both timely and impactful."





About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

