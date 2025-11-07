  Amex Exploration Inc Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Malibu, CA, Nov 7, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin on The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio for a compelling conversation with Victor Cantore, President & CEO of Amex Exploration Inc. (googlechartCVE:AMX) (googlechartAMXEF:OTCMKTS).

Amex's flagship Perron Gold Project in Quebec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt keeps delivering extraordinary results - from visible gold zones to major milestones like the Discovery of the Year Award from the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association.

Cantore shares:

- How Amex achieved its recent high-grade hit of 213 g/t Au over 3.75 m (nearly 7 oz/t).

- Plans for one of Canada's largest 2026 drill programs (100,000 m+).

- The company's two-phase mine-build strategy designed to mitigate both technical and financial risk.

- Projected cash flow of $5.1 billion with an IRR of 148%, and a 0.2-year payback period.

- Why Amex's structure allows early toll milling revenue before full-scale mill construction.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3098BI4G


About Amex Exploration Inc

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) is focused on its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project in Quebec. The company is advancing staged development that significantly reduces technical and financial risks, with an annual production profile forecast at approximately 112,000 ounces of gold over the first decade of mine life.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

