Frank Holmes on Blockchain
To listen to the conversation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99954/usg
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) is a growth oriented, TSX.V-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art GPU-based digital currency mining facilities in Iceland and Sweden, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Ethereum continuously as well as cloud-based ASIC-based capacity which produces newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin. Our deployments provide shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a growing portfolio of crypto-coins.
About The Ellis Martin Report
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.
About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) is a boutique investment management firm specializing in actively managed equity and bond strategies, and has a longstanding history of expertise in gold and precious metals, natural resources and emerging markets.
