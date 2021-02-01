loading.........

Malibu, CA, Mar 17, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Jordan Trimble, President and Jonathan Wiesblatt, the new CEO of Rockridge Resources ( CVE:ROCK )( OTCMKTS:RRRLF ). Rockridge Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada, specifically copper and battery metal projects. The Company's flagship project is the Knife Lake Project located in Saskatchewan which is ranked as one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Meet the new CEO and catch up with the latest news on the company as Rockridge completes its VTEM geophysical program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and announces plans for drill program.Mr. Wiesblatt has over two decades of experience in the financial industry in various roles including focused expertise in the mining industry as an analyst and institutional investor. He specializes in equity research, portfolio management, capital markets, hedge funds, and investment management. His expertise in US and Canadian capital markets will be invaluable to the company as Rockridge endeavours to create shareholder value through new mineral discoveries and the advancement of projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions. Mr. Wiesblatt has spent the last 15-years as an institutional investor working as a Portfolio Manager for several multi-strategy funds, a Canadian Equity Mutual Fund at Sprott Asset Management (Ninepoint Partners), as well as recently serving as an advisor to one of Canada's largest Family Offices, Reichmann International Development Corp. He is a graduate of The University of Western Ontario and Chartered Investment Manager Designation holder.To view the interview, please visit:About Rockridge Resources Ltd

