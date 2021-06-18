loading.........

Malibu, CA, July 15, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report with speak with Jonathan Wiesblatt, the CEO of Rockridge Resources ( CVE:ROCK ) ( OTCMKTS:RRRLF ). Rockridge has intersected additional Copper Mineralization and Plans Upcoming Summer Exploration Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan. Listen to the update and interview as the company steps out to discover more copper.To listen to the Interview, please visit:To view the announcement, please visit:About Rockridge Resources Ltd

Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.