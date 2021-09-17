Malibu, CA, Sep 17, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Robert Rohlfing, the CEO of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. ( CVE:DME ) ( OTCMKTS:DMEHF ).Desert Mountain Energy is a forward-looking resource company actively engaged in the exploration and development of Helium and Rare Earth Gas properties in the U.S. Southwest, with its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada.Currently, the company holds +85,000 acres land in Arizona, the world's best address for Helium. The Company is pleased to announce that it has finished testing of well #4 and those results show that the company was successful in discovering another new helium field in Arizona. In this interview Mr. Rohfling responds to recent volatile activity and shareholder interest in the company's market.To listen to the interview, please visit:About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.