Malibu, CA, Mar 1, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. ( CVE:DME ) ( OTCMKTS:DMEHF ) is pleased to announce that it has defined three edges of a Hydrogen field with wells #4 (11-1), #5 (1-1), #6 (10-1). The Company has set and cemented surface and intermediate strings of casing and is in the process of finishing up drilling in the McCauley field. Based on information garnered from drilling operations thus far, the Company is planning on setting and cementing additional production casing to total depth. The well will be drilled to a total depth of approximately 4,000' into the top of the granite formation."Our excellent geologic and drilling team is meeting and hitting our objectives in this well. The company is now six for six in drilling wells in Arizona. We had originally seen multiple hydrogen bearing zones in wells #4 and #5. In well #4 we were not able to sample the hydrogen other than with the mass spectrometer. In well #5 & #6 we were able to see the full spectrum of all known elements and were able to decern that in three hydrogen bearing zones," says Robert Rohlfing, CEO of DME. "The thickest is approximately 32' thick of extremely high quality without the presence of sulfur or other elements which would create detrimental issues with future production. Well #4 established the SE corner of the field, well #5 established the eastern edge of the field and well #6 established the SW corner of the field. Our internal geographic modelling has thus far, been within 2' plus or minus on all helium and hydrogen bearing zones. Therefore, the Company feels that its current private and state leaseholds encompass all of the water-free production areas within the inferred nine to ten square miles of this field for both helium and hydrogen." Water free production of helium and hydrogen is a key component of long-term operation costs.In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we speak with Robert Rohlfing, the CEO of Desert Mountain Energy to discuss the implications of a pure hydrogen find.To view the Interview, please visit:About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.