Malibu, CA, July 11, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation, (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN). Mr. Martin chats with Dr. West-Sells discussing the completion of a recent feasibility study at the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.
Ellis Martin toured the Casino Project courtesy of the Western Copper and Gold, the Yukon Mining Alliance and the Yukon Government.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.
