Malibu, CA, July 21, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Michael Townsend, Director and Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CNSX:GEMS)(OTCMKTS:TLOOF).
Infinity Stone's mission is to be a one-stop-shop, single sources supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring majority interest in critical minerals projects in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.
With 6 projects in mining friendly jurisdictions such as Quebec and Toronto, Infinity Stone's portfolio includes lithium, graphite, copper, gold, platinum and palladium.
