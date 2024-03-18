loading.........

Malibu, CA, Mar 18, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of MONEYTALK Radio with Elis Martin we speak with Patrick Elliott, CEO of Forte Minerals Corp. ( CNSX:CUAU ) ( FOMNF:OTCMKTS ) ( 2OA:FRA ) as the company adds a new gold project in Peru.



Forte Minerals Corp. has finalized the acquisition of the Alto Ruri high sulphidation epithermal gold ("Au") prospect and the Cerro Quillo porphyry Au-copper ("Cu")-molybdenum ("Mo") prospect from its strategic partner Globetrotters Resource Group Inc. ("GlobeTrotters"). Both are situated on a contiguous 4700 ha block of concessions that were initially acquired by Globetrotters from Compania Minera Ares S.A.C. ("Ares") in exchange for a 1.0% NSR royalty interest. These concessions were transferred to Forte's Peruvian subsidiary, Cordillera Resources Peru S.A.C., in exchange for a one-time cash payment of US$25,000.



The Alto Ruri prospect was drill tested by Compania de Minas Buenaventura ("Buenaventura") in 1997 who completed a two-stage, 12-hole drill program that included eight (8) NQ core and a four (4) reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes totalling 2254.5 m. GlobeTrotters' then subsidiary Rio Maranon Minerals S.A.C. ("Rio Maranon") re-analysed portions of the core from the eight (8) diamond drill holes in 2011 with hole 001-97 returning significant Au values averaging 2.55 g/t Au over 131 m starting from surface, including 54 m of 5.39 g/t Au. The Au mineralization is associated with the vuggy silica replacement of quartz-clay altered volcanoclastic rocks typical of high sulphidation epithermal Au alteration but true widths are unknown.



Forte Minerals Corp. (CNSX:CUAU) (OTCMKTS:FOMNF) (FRA:2OA) is a Canadian exploration company committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Peru.

The team is composed of dedicated and qualified professionals who have a combined 215 years of experience in exploration and mining in the Americas and a combined 60 years of successfully managing public companies. This combination of expertise accelerates the extensive connections to projects and financing.

