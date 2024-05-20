loading.........

Malibu, CA, May 20, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and MoneyTalk Radio we speak with Patrick Elliott, CEO of Forte Minerals Corp. ( CNSX:CUAU ) ( FOMNF:OTCMKTS ) ( 2OA:FRA ). We believe we are finally headed into a parallel copper and gold bull market with prices of these commodities reaching historic levels this year. Forte believes it's well positioned to provide potential upside for investors looking to possibly capitalize on the still oversold equities on top of this new trend.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/54L703I8





About Forte Minerals Corp.





Forte Minerals Corp. (CNSX:CUAU) (OTCMKTS:FOMNF) (FRA:2OA) is a Canadian exploration company committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Peru.

The team is composed of dedicated and qualified professionals who have a combined 215 years of experience in exploration and mining in the Americas and a combined 60 years of successfully managing public companies. This combination of expertise accelerates the extensive connections to projects and financing.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

