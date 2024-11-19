  Forte Minerals Corp. Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Malibu, CA, Nov 19, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of Money Talk Radio's Ellis Martin Report we chat with Patrick Elliott President and CEO of Forte Minerals Corp. (googlechartCNSX:CUAU) (googlechartFOMNF:OTCMKTS).

Forte is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of the Miscanthus Property (the "Property") a high-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold prospect in central Peru from Globetrotters Resource Group Inc. ("Globetrotters"), as initially announced on October 23, 2024.

The Property consists of 4 Concessions: Totaling 3,200 hectares, which was transferred to Forte's Peruvian subsidiary, Cordillera Resources Peru S.A.C and includes an approved DIA drilling permit for up to 40 platforms over 172 hectares, significantly lowering permitting risk.

Under the Mineral Asset Purchase Agreement dated October 21, 2024, between Forte and Globetrotters, to acquire the Property, Forte made a one-time cash payment of US$27,000, issued 3,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.23 per share, and granted a 1.0% net smelter return (NSR) royalty to Globetrotters. With the acquisition now complete, Forte is well-positioned to advance exploration at Miscanthus.

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/V9101C1I


About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp.Forte Minerals Corp. (CNSX:CUAU) (OTCMKTS:FOMNF) (FRA:2OA) is a Canadian exploration company committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Peru.

The team is composed of dedicated and qualified professionals who have a combined 215 years of experience in exploration and mining in the Americas and a combined 60 years of successfully managing public companies. This combination of expertise accelerates the extensive connections to projects and financing.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Contact
Glen Watson
Investor Relations
1-844-863-3622
gwatson@forteminerals.com

Forte Minerals Corp.
office: (604) 983-8847
info@forteminerals.com
www.forteminerals.com


Forte Minerals Corp.
