Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CNSX:GEMS) (GEMSF:OTCMKTS). Infinity Stone Hits Massive Graphite on Second Rockstone Step-Out Hole.
Highlights
Infinity Stone has completed drilling of the RS-22-04 step out drillhole RS-22-04 intersected 10.9 metres of semi-massive to massive graphite in addition to 8.8 metres of semi-massive to massive sulphides The total known strike length of the Rockstone graphitic unit is now approximately 80 metres and remains open along strike.
Infinity Stone Ventures is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").
The Company has completed the drilling of RS-22-04, collared 15 metres to the northeast of RS-22-03. RS-22-04 is a step-out of the GC-12-01, RS-22-01, and RS-22-03 holes.
RS-22-04 intersected a 10.9-metre interval of semi-massive to massive graphite from 86.0 to 96.9 metres, directly adjacent to 8.8-metre interval of massive sulphides from 77.2 to 86.0 metres, successfully extending the previously-announced graphite zone identified in RS-22-03, northward. The total known strike length of the Rockstone graphitic unit is now approximately 80 metres and remains open along strike. Early observations suggest that the massive sulphide horizon represents VMS-type mineralization.
Rockstone hosts 18 additional high-priority drill-ready VMS-type EM (electromagnetic) targets generated by Maxwell Modelling of data derived from the 2007 Sabina VTEM survey. All additional targets are highly prospective for both graphite and VMS-hosted metals. Additional targets north of the original claim block are presently being modelled for drilling parameters.
"We are very pleased to hit mineralization in the second step-out hole of our Fall Drill Program. With a better understanding of the structure now we will be able to make a better determination as to next steps in the exploration of Rockstone", said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "Immediate next steps will likely include conducting downhole geophysics, as well as additional drilling of previously identified drill targets. With both the assays from drill core from this program, and the current metallurgical program underway at SGS, there are many near term catalysts in the pipeline", furthered Mr. Kalyan.
About Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.
Infinity Stone Ventures Corp's (CNSX:GEMS) (OTCMKTS:TLOOF) mission is to be a one-stop-shop, single sources supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring majority interest in critical minerals projects in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.
