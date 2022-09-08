Quebec, Oct 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CNSX:GEMS) (TLOOF:OTCMKTS) as he reviews the company's lithium, graphite, and copper holdings in Eastern Canada. We bring you up to date on everything in this interview.
Infinity Stone Ventures is pleased to announce commencement of an exploration program, focused on initial sampling, assessment and mapping, on its Camaro Project group, which consists of the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro Projects (the "Program"). The Camaro Project (the "Project") consists of three property blocks covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET") Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec.
Infinity Stone has engaged the services of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. ("Axiom") of Saskatoon, SK. to develop, manage and execute the exploration programs. The 10-day program will consist of initial sampling and mapping of ISV's 21 identified pegmatites across the three claim blocks, as well as working to identify new pegmatites.
Infinity Stone CEO, Zayn Kaylan, commented: "We are excited to get to work on our Camaro Lithium properties and working closely with the Axiom team as their geological expertise and experience in managing complex exploration programs combined with their LCT pegmatite experience will enable the Company to rapidly advance its suite of James Bay Region Lithium properties. The advanced exploration 'toolbox' utilizing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Models that Axiom has developed will allow Infinity Stone to maximize our exploration budgets and obtain the highest probability of success."
About Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.
Infinity Stone Ventures Corp's (CNSX:GEMS) (OTCMKTS:TLOOF) mission is to be a one-stop-shop, single sources supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring majority interest in critical minerals projects in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.
