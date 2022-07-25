loading.........
Malibu, CA, Aug 11, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Blaine Monaghan, the President and CEO of Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:PEXZF)(CVE:PEX) as drilling is underway at the RDP Copper-Gold Project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in British Columbia while the largest ever drill program at the Kliyul Copper-Gold Porphyry Project is also ongoing.
Pacific Ridge Exploration is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its RDP copper-gold project ("RDP" or the "Project"), located in northcentral British Columbia. The planned 1,500 m diamond drill program is being funded by Antofagasta Minerals S.A. ("Antofagasta"), a subsidiary of Antofagasta PLC (LON:ANTO), who can earn a 75% interest in the Project by spending $10,000,000 on exploration over eight years and delivering a preliminary economic assessment report. Pacific Ridge is the operator and is supporting the drill program from the Kliyul copper-gold project ("Kliyul") camp.
"What an exciting time for Pacific Ridge and its shareholders," said Blaine Monaghan, President & CEO of Pacific Ridge. "With drilling now underway at RDP, investors have exposure to two active drill programs, RDP and Kliyul, totaling 7,500 m of planned drilling. We believe that both Kliyul and RDP represent an excellent opportunity to make a new copper-gold porphyry discovery."
About Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc's Kemess mine. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge will continue to search for projects that offer discovery opportunity in our regions of expertise.
