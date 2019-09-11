loading.........

Malibu, CA, Dec 14, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Elyssia Patterson, Director of Corporate Communications for Latin Metals Inc ( CVE:LMS ) ( LMSQF:OTCMKTS ).



Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America, primarily Argentina and Peru. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration.



Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration. Latin Metals has recently concluded deals to option out exploration properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation, and Libero Copper.



In this segment, we review the company's business model as well as recent exploration news regarding partner Barrick Gold.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/4G1A2GBW





