loading.........

Malibu, CA, April 13, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Keith Henderson, CEO of Latin Metals Inc. ( CVE:LMS ) ( LMSQF:OTCMKTS ) as we discuss the following news release showing high grade copper.



Latin Metals announces that ongoing mapping and prospecting has identified two additional mineralized zones with high-grade copper and base metal mineralization at the Company's Auquis Project. Several styles of mineralization have been identified including newly discovered porphyry-style copper mineralization, and skarn mineralization. The property now hosts three distinct mineralized zones.



Keith Henderson, the Company's President & CEO stated, "Our work at Auquis continues to deliver excellent results, with the recognition of two mineralized porphyry centers and a separate zone of skarn mineralization so far, giving all the indications of a large and robust hydrothermal system with potential to define both porphyry and skarn deposits. We eagerly await the results of a ground magnetic survey recently completed over the property which will aid our interpretation and continued exploration over the property."



Tinto and Blanco Zone Details



Newly discovered mineralized areas are in the western portion of the property .Grab samples of outcropping mineralization are photographed. Highlights from 23 rock grab samples are discussed below.



At the Tinto Zone porphyry target, strongly developed sulfide stockworks (pyrite-chalcopyrite) are associated with intense sericite alteration and partial oxidation to hematite and goethite. Grab sampling of outcropping mineralization returned grades of 1.8% copper and 54 g/t silver with trace molybdenum and confirms the Tinto Zone as a priority target for porphyry style mineralization.



At the Blanco Zone, prograde garnet-dominated skarn alteration has been identified as well as retrograde epidote and magnetite alteration. The Blanco Zone is proximal to a dark fine-grained limestone, where marble has been recognized but not yet fully mapped. Veins and structures with base metal mineralization and jasperoid have been identified cutting the limestone package, with one grab sample returning 1.4% lead, 0.7% zinc, 0.08% copper, and 17 ppb gold.



Sampling at the Blanco Zone returned values of up to 9.3% zinc, 6.1% lead, 2.8% copper, 176 g/t silver and 82 ppb gold. The skarn alteration does not appear to be related to either the Tinto Zone to the west, or the previously identified porphyry mineralization at the Rose Zone to the east, where sampling outlined a large area of copper and molybdenum mineralization measuring 1.5 km x 1.5 km (see news release November 3, 2022). The skarn mineralization at the Blanco Zone is tentatively interpreted as being related to an intrusive at depth.



To listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/01549E60





About Latin Metals Inc.





Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) (OTCMKTS:LMSQF) is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration. Latin Metals has recently concluded deals to option out exploration properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation, and Libero Copper.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.