   Latin Metals Inc. Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile    The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Financial General#Mining#Gold#Copper
loading.........
 

Malibu, CA, June 7, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with CEO Keith Henderson of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) (LMSQF:OTCMKTS) about the company's acquisition of the Solano Copper Project in Argentina, adding to the successful project generator model.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/DV8RH236


About Latin Metals Inc.

Latin Metals Inc.Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) (OTCMKTS:LMSQF) is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration. Latin Metals has recently concluded deals to option out exploration properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation, and Libero Copper.

    



About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

     


Contact
E: Info@latin-metals.com
T: +1.604.638.3456



Link: Ellis Martin Report: Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) Expand Its Copper Portfolio With the Acquisition of the Solario Copper Property in Argentina

Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report   
Latin Metals Inc.

ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

#Financial General#Mining#Gold#Copper

RELATED VIDEO

Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) Becomes Carbon Neutral Exploration CompanyEllis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources Ltd (CVE:SYH) Signs Option Agreement with North Shore Energy Metals for South Falcon Uranium Property in the Athabasca BasinEllis Martin Report: Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) A Gold Producer in Mongolia with a New Significant Footprint in Latin AmericaEllis Martin Report: The Astrologers Fund's Desert Island Pick, MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG): Henry Weingarten & MAG CEO George Paspalas

Latin Metals Inc.


Read More

The Ellis Martin Report


Read More