Malibu, CA, Jan 19, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Keith Henderson, President and CEO of Latin Metals Inc ( CVE:LMS ) ( LMSQF:OTCMKTS ). In this segment, we review the company the company's recent acquisition of an additional 99,000 hectares of potential high grade sedimentary copper in Argentina.



Latin Metals Inc. announces staking of the Mirador Copper project ("Mirador" or the "Property"), totaling 99,000 hectares and located within Salta Province, Argentina. The property is prospective for sediment-hosted copper deposits, and initial reconnaissance has identified outcropping mineralization with one sample grading 2.4% copper and 628ppm vanadium.



Keith Henderson, the Company's President & CEO stated, "The Mirador property was successfully acquired as part of our ongoing generative studies for sediment-hosted copper in geologically prospective areas. Our initial mapping and sampling has provided proof of concept in the form of high-grade, sediment-hosted copper mineralization in outcrop".



Mr. Henderson added, "The style of mineralization that we have discovered is exactly what we were looking for, and the project ticks a lot of boxes for Latin Metals. The project area is large, and the acquisition cost was low. Sediment-hosted copper deposits elsewhere in the world tend to be large and high-grade, so we believe that acquiring prospective belts with the right geology and potential for copper mineralization make attractive projects to farm out to larger mining companies, in line with our business model."



About Latin Metals Inc.





Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) (OTCMKTS:LMSQF) is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration. Latin Metals has recently concluded deals to option out exploration properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation, and Libero Copper.