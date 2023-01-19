loading.........

Malibu, CA, Feb 13, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Elyssia Patterson, Director of Corporate Communications for Latin Metals Inc. ( CVE:LMS ) ( LMSQF:OTCMKTS ).



In this segment, we review the company the company's recent rock sampling returns 1.3% copper at the Tillo Copper Project, Peru.



Latin Metals Inc. announces that it has received assay results from three initial rock samples collected at the Tillo copper project ("Tillo") with copper grades ranging from 0.19% to 1.36% copper. The Company also provides an update on the Auquis copper project ("Auquis"), where an extensive magnetic geophysical survey has begun.



At the Tillo Copper Project, a suite of three rock samples were collected, which are all located within the largest (2,500m x 1,500m) area of anomalous soil and talus samples. The rock samples returned copper grades ranging from 0.19% to 1.36%, with associated molybdenum mineralization ranging from 5ppm to 94ppm.



Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) (OTCMKTS:LMSQF) is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration. Latin Metals has recently concluded deals to option out exploration properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation, and Libero Copper.

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.