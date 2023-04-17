loading.........

Malibu, CA, April 17, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Henry Weingarten, Managing Director of The Astrologers Fund. Mr. Weingarten states that it's likely but not a certainty that there will be as much as a 9/11 event or 1929 stock market crash type of event that will happen during the next 30 days, affecting the market with a pullback during or near the end of Q2 2023....and he saw it in the stars about 2 years ago. "Invest for 2024" Listen to the interview to learn the possible how, when and why! This segment is sponsored by The Metals Company.



The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) to supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) to accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The Metals Company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga. Go to the company's website, Metals.co.



The ASTROLOGERS FUND employs Astrology as the primary analysis tool to manage investment funds and advise institutional investors and money managers worldwide.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2S468020





About The Ellis Martin Report





The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.