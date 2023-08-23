loading.........

Malibu, CA, Aug 23, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Craig Shesky, the CFO of TMC the metals company Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMC ).



Mr. Shesky and Mr. Martin review all the positive aspects of "non-invasive" deep sea mining for nickel, copper, cobalt polymetalic nodules with enough potential production delivery to satisfy strong off-take demand in North America and ASEAN countries for quite some time. This is a comprehensive interview worth listening to. Very educational.



To listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/NP093W1S





About The Ellis Martin Report





The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

About The Metals Company Inc.

The Metals Company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) was founded in 2021 through the merger of DeepGreen and the Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SOAC), to scale our nodule collecting and onshore processing systems.

We produce metals from polymetallic rocks to power electric vehicles. For over a decade, we've been exploring the planet's largest known deposit of battery-grade metals: nodules on the seafloor of the Clarion Clipperton Zone in the Pacific Ocean. During this time, our onshore team has developed and successfully run a metallurgical process to derive key battery metals from these remarkable rocks while generating zero solid processing waste.