Malibu, CA, Dec 6, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment we speak with Craig Shesky, CFO of The Metals Company Inc. (googlechartNASDAQ:TMC) as the company recently secured an MOU with Japan's Pacific Metals of Japan to process nodules from their first vessel. Ellis catches up with Craig at the Mines and Money/Resourcing Tomorrow Conference in London.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/XWKYG4GV


About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

About The Metals Company Inc.

The Metals Company IncThe Metals Company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) was founded in 2021 through the merger of DeepGreen and the Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SOAC), to scale our nodule collecting and onshore processing systems.

We produce metals from polymetallic rocks to power electric vehicles. For over a decade, we've been exploring the planet's largest known deposit of battery-grade metals: nodules on the seafloor of the Clarion Clipperton Zone in the Pacific Ocean. During this time, our onshore team has developed and successfully run a metallurgical process to derive key battery metals from these remarkable rocks while generating zero solid processing waste.

