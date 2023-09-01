New Location of MH370

A new report using groundbreaking technology has been able to show the likely location of MH370

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new groundbreaking 232-page report has revealed a new location for MH370, which disappeared over nine years ago, on March 8, 2014, with a loss of 239 lives.



The new location is 1,560 km or 842 nmi west of Perth (277 degrees), slightly north of that previously thought, and at a depth of up to 4,000 m.



MH370 is one of the greatest aviation mysteries of all time. Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 was operated by a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft with the registration 9M-MRO. The aircraft departed Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia on 8th March 2014 just after midnight at 00:41 local time and was scheduled to arrive at Beijing Capital International Airport, China at 06:30 local time.



MH370 never arrived. MH370 was diverted to the Indian Ocean and crashed after 7 hours 46 minutes, around 11 minutes after running out of fuel. There were 227 passengers and 12 crew on board from 14 different nations including 153 passengers from China, 38 passengers and 12 crew from Malaysia as well as 6 passengers from Australia.



The new case study by Richard Godfrey, Dr. Hannes Coetzee and Prof. Simon Maskell uses a groundbreaking amateur radio technology called Weak Signal Propagation Reporter (WSPR) to detect and track flight MH370. This aircraft tracking technology has been developed over the last 3 years and the results represent credible new evidence in the search for MH370.



Put simply, when an aircraft flies through a WSPR link (amateur radio signal) it disturbs the signal and that signal and the resulting disruption have been stored in a global database since 2009.



Dr Robert Westphal, an expert in passive radar systems, first proposed the idea of using WSPR transmissions to detect and track MH370 in July 2020. Dr. Westphal presented his ideas in a paper titled “Geocaching in the Ionosphere” at the HamSCI conference in 2021.



Dr Westphal had previously written a paper in 2015 proposing the use of GPS satellite signals as a passive radar system and holds several related patents. The idea of using amateur radio signals as a passive radar system to detect and track aircraft was first proposed in a NATO paper written by the Finnish Air Defence Academy in 2016.



The crash area is 70 nmi by 40 nmi or 130 km by 74km and about 46 per cent of the new area has been searched before. The prime location is 1,560 km or 842 nmi from Perth.

