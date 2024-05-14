loading.........

Malibu, CA, May 14, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Francois Morin, a Director with First Hydrogen Corp. trading as ( CNSX:FHYD ) ( FHYDF:OTCMKTS ) ( FIT:FRA ). First Hydrogen is harnessing best of breed partners, staff, design, technology and green hydrogen to address one of the globe's biggest challenges: Emissions. The First Hydrogen integrated, clean energy ecosystem features zero emission vehicles, hydrogen solutions and powertrain supply.



The company is removing adoption barriers for zero emission commercial fleets with its fully integrated, green hydrogen centric solution. First Hydrogen is creating scalable and replicable eco-systems for rapid expansion in attractive markets primed for high growth. We're talking about fully green mobility through practically every aspect of the production cycle.



Mr. Morin brings a wealth of experience and demonstrated leadership abilities in business operations and development, corporate communications, social responsibility (ESG), media relations and government relations. Mr. Morin is a steadfast advocate for responsible and sustainable investment, which he sees as crucial for social development. He brings hands-on experience in this area from his time at BMO Financial Group, where he played a pivotal role in implementing a sustainable finance program for the Quebec business sector.



Sustainability and Zero Emissions: By using hydrogen fuel cells, businesses can significantly reduce their carbon footprint, contributing to decarbonization goals. Hydrogen fuel cells emit only water and heat, offering a less carbon intensive alternative to fossil fuels. When utilized with green hydrogen, the Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) will be completely greenhouse gas emission free. FCEVs produce no harmful tailpipe emissions, with the only byproduct being water. This is a stark contrast to gasoline and diesel vehicles, which emit tailpipe pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and particulate matter.



Energy Efficiency: Hydrogen fuel cells are more energy-efficient compared to traditional combustion engines. This efficiency can lead to reduced energy costs and a more sustainable energy use profile for parcel deliveries and warehouse operations. Today, FCEVs have higher initial costs than diesel vehicles, but these costs are expected to decrease significantly by 2030 due to technological advancements. Hydrogen has a higher energy conversion efficiency of 50-60% compared to diesel engines, which will lead to long-term savings.



Extended Range and Refueling Time: Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can travel longer distances before needing to refuel compared to battery electric vehicles, and refueling can be completed in a matter of minutes. This extended range and quick refueling capability are particularly beneficial for delivery vans and trucks, ensuring minimal downtime and maximizing operational efficiency.



Scalability: Hydrogen fuel cells can be used in various applications, from forklift and light commercial vehicles to heavy-duty delivery trucks. This versatility allows businesses to deploy hydrogen technology across different aspects of its operations, providing a scalable solution to meet its sustainability goals.



Versatility: FCEVs can handle larger payloads, offer consistent power output rates and can tolerate low temperatures, making their performance superior to battery power for intensively used commercial vehicles.



Reducing Dependence on Fossil Fuels: By adopting hydrogen fuel cells, we move towards reducing the dependence on fossil fuels, aligning with global efforts to transition to cleaner energy sources. This shift not only supports environmental goals but also enhances energy security.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/FISEWZHO





About First Hydrogen Corp.





First Hydrogen Corp. (CNSX:FHYD) (OTCMKTS:FHYDF) (FRA:FIT) is removing adoption barriers for zero emission fleets with its fully integrated, green hydrogen centric solution. We are creating scalable and replicable eco-systems for rapid expansion in attractive markets primed for high growth.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Related Companies