Ellis Martin Report: First Hydrogen Corp.'s (CVE:FHYD) FCEV Completes Successful Trial with Amazon. An In-depth Interview In Person with Francois Morin

Malibu, CA, June 13, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation in Quebec City, Canada with Francois Morin, a Director with First Hydrogen Corp. trading as ( CVE:FHYD ) ( FHYDF:OTCMKTS ).First Hydrogen is harnessing best of breed partners, staff, design, technology and green hydrogen to address one of the globe's biggest challenges: Emissions.



The First Hydrogen integrated, clean energy ecosystem features zero emission vehicles, hydrogen solutions and powertrain supply. The company is removing adoption barriers for zero emission commercial fleets with its fully integrated, green hydrogen centric solution. First Hydrogen is creating scalable and replicable eco-systems for rapid expansion in attractive markets primed for high growth. We're talking about fully green mobility through practically every aspect of the production cycle.



The company is pleased to announce that it has reached a milestone as its hydrogen-powered-fuel-cell vehicle (FCEV) and has completed a successful trial with Amazon (see news release May 6, 2024). The trial took place in London, UK, with the FCEV accumulating 535 km (332 miles), delivering 3,462 packages with 1,547 stops. Amazon confirmed the FCEV performed well during the trial; the FCEV was used in 8-10 hour shifts that included frequent stops. As a result of trials to date, improvements in design and predictive behavior (AI) will be implemented to maximize payload and performance. Building on the success of the real-world trials and showcasing our hydrogen-as-a-service model (HASS), through partnerships, the Company will expand its trials to Europe and North America.



Telematics data was downloaded and analyzed daily by Amazon's Data Science team to evaluate FCEV performance in various conditions. The delivery cycle with frequent start-stops and the influence of driver behavior on energy efficiency and recovery provides data analysts with real-world metrics. Based on data, the projected range of the Company's FCEV under these conditions is 397 km (247 miles). First Hydrogen's engineers believe the range can be improved to greater than 450 km (280 miles) with further improvements before needing to refuel.



The human influence (driver) provided essential factors to the data, as drivers run over curbs, shift to Park before the vehicle comes to a full stop, do not slow down when driving over speed bumps, potholes or bumpy roads and some drive aggressively. The data recorded during the trial provided both First Hydrogen and Amazon engineers analytics to compare hydrogen-powered fuel cells versus battery electric vehicles and internal combustion engine vehicles.



The Company has also started discussions with a country-wide industrial fleet operator in Mexico, to update their fleets to hydrogen powered fuel cells as well as adding additional FCEVs to their fleet and to deploy a country-wide Hydrogen Refueling Stations (HRS) infrastructure. Mexico's hydrogen trade body, Asociacion Mexicana de Hidrogeno (AMH) states there are at least 15 projects under development in Mexico, worth a total capex investment of US$20 billion. Hydrogen Insight estimates that the US$20 billion would facilitate nearly 7 gigawatts (GW) of green hydrogen.



First Hydrogen has demonstrated how its fuel cell's powertrain delivers power when needed, achieving outputs of 60kW in transient accelerations, and in previous trials the vehicle has achieved a peak range of 630km (400 miles). This indicates the vehicle can manage more demanding duties, such as carrying heavier payloads, driving over hilly terrain or powering auxiliary equipment (onboard power).



