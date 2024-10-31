  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  Tudor Gold Corp. Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Vancouver, Oct 31, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we visit again with Ken Konkin, CEO of Tudor Gold Corp. (googlechartCVE:TUD) (googlechartTDRRF:OTCMKTS). The company has announced positive metallurgical testing results for the Goldstorm Deposit, at Treaty Creek, located In the heart of the Golden Triangle, Northwestern British Columbia.

Flotation recoveries within the Lower CS-600 sub-domain totaled up to 88.1% copper, 63.8% gold, and 51.3% silver;

Flotation testing confirmed that a high-grade copper concentrate with significant quantities of gold can be produced from the Lower CS-600 sub-domain, that exceed 29% copper, with significant gold and silver grades of 33 g/t and 96 g/t, respectively;

The flotation program uses a typical copper flowsheet to produce the saleable copper concentrate mentioned above. Further flotation testwork is ongoing to produce a separate pyrite concentrate containing gold and silver. The positive results from flotation, in conjunction with previous oxidative leaching methods (such as Pressure Oxidation or Albion), continue to support the previously reported gold recoveries of 90% for the Lower CS-600 domain. The testing program was designed and executed with sufficient rigor to support a future Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/9OF9F66A


About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

 

 

About Tudor Gold Corp.

Tudor Gold CorpTudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) (OTCMKTS:TDRRF) is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

Contact
Chris Curran
Head of Corporate Development and Communications
Email: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com
Phone: +1 604 559 8092



