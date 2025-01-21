  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  Tudor Gold Corp. Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Malibu, CA, Jan 21, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio we speak with Kenneth Konkin, CEO of Tudor Gold Corp. (googlechartCVE:TUD) (googlechartTDRRF:OTCMKTS) as the company initiates permitting for underground exploration infrastructure to expand and complete drilling of Supercell One Zone at Treaty Creek, Golden Triangle Of British Columbia.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3UC6RJ9Y


About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

About Tudor Gold Corp.

Tudor Gold CorpTudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) (OTCMKTS:TDRRF) is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

Contact
Chris Curran
Head of Corporate Development and Communications
Email: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com
Phone: +1 604 559 8092


