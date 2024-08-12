  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  Tudor Gold Corp. Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Malibu, CA, Aug 12, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio we visit with Ken Konkin, The CEO of Tudor Gold Corp (googlechartCVE:TUD) (googlechartTDRRF:OTCMKTS) at the company's Vancouver office. Mr. Konkin gives our audience an idea of the size and resource estimate of both gold and copper at the Treaty Creek Project In British Columbia's Golden Triangle, one of the largest discoveries in recent history.

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/I9PS905Z


About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

About Tudor Gold Corp.

Tudor Gold CorpTudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) (OTCMKTS:TDRRF) is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

