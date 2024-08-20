  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  Tudor Gold Corp. Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Financial General#Mining#Gold#Copper
loading.........
 

Malibu, CA, Aug 20, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of the Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio: We receive an update from CEO Ken Konkin of Tudor Gold Corp Tudor Gold Corp. (googlechartCVE:TUD) (googlechartTDRRF:OTCMKTS) featuring significant high-grade gold intercept intervals within Super Cell-One at Treaty Creek in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, as the company reports on upwards of 6100 meters of its 2024 10,000 meter drill program....with more results due in a few weeks.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/UYBDSTDA


About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

https://twitter.com/ellismartinrprt https://www.facebook.com/EllisMartinRprt https://www.youtube.com/user/opportunityshow https://www.linkedin.com/in/ellis-martin-5556ba2 abnnewswire.com 



About Tudor Gold Corp.

Tudor Gold CorpTudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) (OTCMKTS:TDRRF) is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

https://twitter.com/TUDGoldCorp https://www.facebook.com/TUDGoldCorp/ https://www.youtube.com/@tudorgoldcorp.1829 https://ca.linkedin.com/company/tudorgoldcorp abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Chris Curran
Head of Corporate Development and Communications
Email: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com
Phone: +1 604 559 8092
http://www.tudor-gold.com



Link: Ellis Martin Report: Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) Discovers NEW High-Grade Gold Targets at Treaty Creek in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle

Related Companies
Tudor Gold Corp.
The Ellis Martin Report cs en de es 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 753) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Financial General#Mining#Gold#Copper

RELATED VIDEO

  • Ellis Martin Report: Ellis Visits With Tudor Gold Corp.'s (CVE:TUD) CEO Ken Konkin in British Columbia. Advancing a LARGE Gold and Copper Project at Treaty Creek
  • Ellis Martin Report: Tru Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Enters Into Definitive Option Agreement with Eldorado Gold for 80% of Golden Rose Project in Newfoundland
  • Ellis Martin Report: Tudor Gold Corp.'s (CVE:TUD) Ken Konkin--A Staggering 28M Ounces of Gold Equivalent in BC's Golden Triangle
  • Ellis Martin Report: Tru Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Joel Freudman-District Scale High-Grade Gold and Copper in Newfoundland

    • The Ellis Martin Report


    Read More About The Ellis Martin Report

    Tudor Gold Corp.


    Read More About Tudor Gold Corp.