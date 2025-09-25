RESOLUTION DOUBLES CURRENT DRILL PROGRAM AT THE HORSE HEAVEN GOLD-ANTIMONY-SILVER-TUNGSTEN PROJECT, IDAHO, US AND EXPANDS LAND PACKAGE



Adelaide, Sep 25, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to report that it has received an Amendment to its existing Plan of Operation at its Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project ("Horse Heaven" or the "Project"), Idaho, USA (Figure 1*). The Company sought to materially increase the planned meterage and number of holes of the program due to the positive results of the drilling recently completed at Golden Gate (see ASX announcement of 8 September 2025, "Drilling to Expand Footprint at Horse Heaven Gold Antimony Tungsten Silver Project, Idaho, USA").



Encouraged by drilling results at the Golden Gate Target, Resolution has requested and received approval for an extended drill season at its Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten-Silver Project located in Idaho, USA.



Resolution's Phase 1 drill program is now targeting a total of 18 to 20 holes over 18,000ft (+/-5,490m) through a combination of Core and RC holes at the Golden Gate Target, representing a doubling of the current Core-only drill program.



Additionally, Resolution has expanded its land holdings at Horse Heaven by 600 acres, with the project now covering an area of 59km2.



Highlights



Resolution Minerals Ltd ("RML" or the "Company") has received an Amendment to its Plan of Operation from the US Forest Service at its Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project in Idaho USA ("Horse Heaven").



Under the Amendment to the Plan of Operation ("Amendment"), Resolution has received permission to extend its drill season beyond the current scheduled end date of 30 September 2025 for a period of approximately one month.



This extension will allow Resolution to drill an additional 8 to 10 holes, effectively doubling the ongoing Phase 1 drill program to an estimated total of 18 to 20 holes over approximately 18,000ft (5,490m).



All drilling from 1 October 2025 will be conducted using a reverse-circulation (RC) drill rig, which has already been secured. The current diamond core (Core) rig will complete its drill operations as planned on 30 September 2025.



Separately, Resolution has increased its exploration footprint by 600 acres through filing paperwork to acquire an additional 30 federal lode mining claims.



Resolution's 100%-owned Horse Heaven Project now covers 14,580 acres, or approximately 59km2.



To date, Resolution is on its 9th core hole and has completed to date has completed 7,320ft (2,231m) of drilling



The Amendment extends Resolution's ongoing Phase 1 drill program from September through to the end of October, with an opportunity to extend the drill season beyond that subject to weather and drilling conditions. As a result, the Company is expected to double its Phase 1 drilling from 8 - 10 holes to an expected 18 - 20 holes, at the same time increasing the footage drilled from an expected 9,000ft (2,743m) to 18,000ft (5,486m) (Figure 2*).



Under the Amendment, the current Core rig will complete operations as planned on 30 September 2025, which will then be replaced by a reverse circulation (RC) drill rig. Resolution has secured a drill contractor to provide an MP1500 RC drill rig to conduct drilling operations, with this drill expected to be onsite on or around 1 October 2025.



This is an important development as it will allow Resolution to conduct additional infill and stepout RC drilling to assist in generating sufficient data to potentially calculate an initial mineral resource estimate, as well as provide data to inform next year's planned Phase II drilling and a new Plan of Operation.



Expanded Land Position



In an effort to aggressively expand its exploration footprint at the Horse Heaven, Resolution is pleased to report that it has completed the necessary field and paperwork to acquire an additional 600 acres of land via direct staking of 30 federal lode mining claims. As a result, the Company's exploration footprint at Horse Heaven has increased to 14,580 acres (Figure 3*). Horse Heaven now comprises a 100% ownership interest in 729 federal lode mining claims located within the Boise National Forest.



As a result of a deliberate and coordinated district-scale exploration program, the Company identified the recently expanded land position as having potential to host mineralisation, and will be the subject of early-stage field programs this Fall. With the ongoing development of the adjacent Stibnite Gold Project operated by Perpetua Resources Corp. ( NASDAQ:PPTA ) ( TSE:PPTA ), there is an increasing level of interest in the historic Yellow Pine Mining District.



Accordingly, Resolution feels it is prudent to regularly review its land holdings, identify areas adjacent to its claim block that have exploration potential and ensure control over these blocks via direct staking.



Drilling Update - Phase 1 Drill Campaign



Resolution is pleased to report that it is currently drilling its 9th Core hole at Golden Gate, and has now completed a total of 7,320ft (2,231m) of drilling to date (Table 1*). The Company's drilling contractor, Evolve Exploration Inc., has been operating very efficiently and is on pace to complete approximately 9,000ft (2,740m) of drilling by 30 September 2025. Three holes have been submitted for assay, with results expected from the initial holes within the next four weeks.



RML's CEO of US Operations, Craig Lindsay, stated:



"This Amendment is a significant development for Resolution and its shareholders. We have now secured a material extension of our Phase 1 drill program, including more metres and more holes, and increased our land package to cover additional areas of potential mineralisation. We are deeply appreciative of the willingness of the US Forest Service to work with us to help extend our drill program, which will allow us to double our expected footage, which will generate a significantly higher level of drill data to guide next season's program, future resource estimates and permitting for an expanded exploration program."



Next Steps



The drilling is ongoing and, as the point of this announcement explains, is greatly expanded. As results become available, these will be released to the market.



As the Company is deploying a multi-prong exploration program, we expect results from other programs, including but not limited to a stream sediment program, and ongoing mapping and rock chip programs.



